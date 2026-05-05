Genworth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported profit of $47…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported profit of $47 million in its first quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 28 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.8 billion.

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