Genpact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $148 million. On…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $148 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Genpact expects full-year earnings to be $4.04 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on G at https://www.zacks.com/ap/G

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