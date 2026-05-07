Generate Biomedicines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.4 million…

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Generate Biomedicines Inc. (GENB) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its first quarter.

The Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The clinical-stage generative biology company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GENB

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