FTC Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.6 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Tuesday reported profit of $32.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $26 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTCI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.