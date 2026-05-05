Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $272 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $272 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.18 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $992 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Frontier Group expects its results to range from a loss of 60 cents per share to a loss of 45 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

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