Freshpet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48.5 million.…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $297.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPT

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