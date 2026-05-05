Fresenius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported net income…

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported net income of $138.1 million in its first quarter.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period.

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