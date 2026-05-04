Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported net income of $41.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported net income of $41.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $550 million.

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