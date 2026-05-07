Forward Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $582 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWRD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.