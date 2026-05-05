Flotek Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

Flotek Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $290 million.

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