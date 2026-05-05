Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $571 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $571 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.68 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.76 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISV

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