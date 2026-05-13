Fidelis Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (PLGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $108…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (PLGO) on Wednesday reported net income of $108 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 94 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $610.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $612.2 million.

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