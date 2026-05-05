Ferrari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $483.3 million in its…

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $483.3 million in its first quarter.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had profit of $2.73 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

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