Exxon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.18 billion.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.18 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $85.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

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