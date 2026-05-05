Expro Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $367.6 million in the period.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion.

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