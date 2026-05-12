Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPM

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