Evertec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 90 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $247.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.6 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.86 to $3.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTC

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