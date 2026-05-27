SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Everpure, Inc. (P) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Everpure, Inc. (P) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Everpure said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion.

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