EverCommerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported profit of $7.2 million in its first quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported profit of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $150.5 million to $153.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $612 million to $632 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

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