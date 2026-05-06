Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $224.4 million in its first quarter.

The Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $861.8 million in the period.

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