EOG Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.98 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.98 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.27 billion.

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