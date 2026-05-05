Energy Transfer LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.25 billion. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $27.77 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ET

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