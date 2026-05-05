Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.1…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $643.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

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