Enerflex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $43 million…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $43 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $584 million in the period.

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