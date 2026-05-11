Emerald Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported earnings of $7.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported earnings of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period.

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