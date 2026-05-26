Elbit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $160.8 million.…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $160.8 million.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $3.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period.

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