Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $435.9 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $4.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $450.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367.8 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $469 million to $470 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.21 to $3.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.99 billion to $2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC

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