Editas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT

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