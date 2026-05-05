Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were $1.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $9.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.42 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK

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