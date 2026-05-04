Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported earnings of $43.6 million in…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported earnings of $43.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $528.8 million in the period.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.50 per share.

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