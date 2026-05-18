Does Medicare Cover the Shingles Vaccine?

If you’ve ever had chickenpox, you are at risk of developing shingles in the future. While people might assume that…

If you’ve ever had chickenpox, you are at risk of developing shingles in the future.

While people might assume that shingles — a painful, blistering rash — only affects older adults, 1 in 3 adults who have had chickenpox are susceptible to it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s what you need to know about shingles and the vaccine.

[READ: Vaccinations and Immunizations Recommended for Adults]

What Is Shingles?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox.

When a person of any age gets the varicella-zoster virus, some of the virus remains dormant in central nerve cells. When the immune system is challenged by stress, the virus can reactivate as shingles.

Most commonly, shingles causes a rash that may appear as blisters across the stomach area. Sometimes, the shingles rash occurs around the eye, neck or face. Some shingles patients report feeling sheer misery from the pain.

[READ: Shingles Vaccine (Shingrix) Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds]

Shingles Vaccination

While there is no cure for shingles, the Food and Drug Administration-approved Shingrix shingles vaccine, a recombinant zoster vaccine, can significantly prevent a shingles outbreak and a painful complication called postherpetic neuralgia.

The Shingrix vaccine is given in two doses, typically two to six months apart, but on average at about three months between doses.

[READ: How Adults Can Get Free or Low-Cost Vaccines]

Does Medicare Pay for the Shingles Vaccine?

Only one specific part of Medicare pays for the shingles vaccine: Medicare Part D, which covers the shingles vaccine with no out-of-pocket costs. Most private health insurance plans also fully cover the shingles vaccine as part of preventive care.

Part of Medicare Does it cover the shingles vaccine? Typical out-of-pocket cost Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) No N/A Medicare Part B (medical insurance) No Full retail price (if administered at a doctor’s office that can’t bill Part D) Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) Yes $0 (but your plan must include Part D coverage) Medicare Part D (prescription coverage) Yes $0 (fully covered under the Inflation Reduction Act)

If you don’t have Medicare prescription drug coverage or don’t yet qualify for Medicare, the full price for two doses of the Shingrix vaccine is $468.38 ($234.69 per dose), as of May 2026, according to its manufacturer, GSK. But if you’re in a situation where you believe you will need to pay that price, you can probably find a way to spend less than that. Even GSK says on its website that, “the list price is not the price most people usually pay.”

Does Medicare Advantage Pay for the Shingles Vaccine?

Medicare Advantage plans with Part D prescription drug coverage (known as MAPD plans) typically cover the shingles vaccine without any out-of-pocket costs to individual members. Medicare Advantage plans vary from state to state on specific coverage benefits, so check your plan’s policies before signing up for a shingles shot.

In addition, most pharmacies will be able to tell you whether your shingles shot is covered under your Medicare Advantage plan.

Shingles Vaccine Side Effects

Common side effects of the vaccine include:

— Redness

— Pain

— Swelling

— Warmth or itching at the injection site

“Individuals may have side effects with the first, the second, both doses or neither dose,” Hopkins says. “There are no known risk factors that predict a higher likelihood of side effects.”

What Age Do I Need the Shingles Vaccine?

Your chances of getting shingles increase with age, so the CDC recommends the shingles vaccine “for all healthy adults 50 years and older,” says Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr., medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland. “There is also an increased risk for shingles in those with immune suppression, which is why shingles vaccine is also recommended for adults ages 19 years and older who have weakened immune systems because of disease or therapy.”

Do I Really Need a Shingles Vaccine?

Yes, you most likely do need a shingles vaccine. The herpes zoster virus stays inactive in the body for life and can reactivate years — or even decades — later. In fact, about 99% of U.S. adults (who were born before 1980) have had chickenpox and are at risk. The chickenpox vaccine has been around since 1995.

“Unvaccinated adults who live to age 80 years have about a 50% chance of developing shingles at some point during their life,” Hopkins says.

Individuals should get the shingles vaccine even if in the past they have:

— Had the shingles virus

— Received the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine

Studies show the vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing shingles and its complication across all age groups, including older adults.

Where Can I Get the Shingles Vaccine?

The shingles vaccine is available in most neighborhood pharmacies and doctor’s offices. You do not need a prescription from your doctor to receive the vaccine from a pharmacist. You can sign up for an appointment online or at the pharmacy in person.

More than 95% of Medicare Part D enrollees receive the shingles vaccine at pharmacies, according to Shingrix.com. Most doctors’ offices cannot bill for vaccinations for Part D enrollees. If you’d like to receive the vaccine at your doctor’s office, ask them if they’re able to bill Part D before you’re vaccinated.

How Long Does the Shingles Vaccine Last?

“Based on the available data, the vaccine lasts very long, and there is no requirement for a booster shot 10 or 15 years later,” says Dr. Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases at UTHealth and Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston. “The second dose maintains the efficacy long term.”

How Long After the Shingles Vaccine Are You Contagious?

The shingles vaccine works by reinforcing the immune system to control the latent virus in the body, preventing flare-ups. The shingles vaccine does not contain a live virus.

Contrary to popular belief, individuals are not contagious before a flare-up, but rather have a latent virus that may reactivate. Protection from the vaccine builds up over a couple of weeks after the first dose, with full protection achieved after the second dose.

More from U.S. News

Caregiver Burnout and Strategies to Help

Breast Pain? Stop Worrying About Cancer

Fast Migraine Relief: Hacks, Home Remedies and What Doctors Say

Does Medicare Cover the Shingles Vaccine? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/19/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.