DNOW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $44 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $44 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

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