Diodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported net income of $15 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported net income of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $405.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Diodes expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $435 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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