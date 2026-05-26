Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $142.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $37.7 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $565.3 million.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.83. A year ago, they were trading at $4.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.