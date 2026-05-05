DHT Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $164.5 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $164.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.01 per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $186.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $157.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.