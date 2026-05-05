DHI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

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