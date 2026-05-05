Devon Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $120…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

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