Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.8 million. The Minneapolis-based company…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $538.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535 million.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX

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