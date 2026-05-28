Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $43.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $4.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $44 billion to $45 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $17.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $165 billion to $169 billion.

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