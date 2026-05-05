DaVita HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $197.5 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $197.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.87.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.10 to $15.20 per share.

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