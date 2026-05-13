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CytoSorbents: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 4:04 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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