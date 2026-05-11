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Cronos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 7:39 AM

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Monday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $45.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRON

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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