Crexendo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $578,000 in its first…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $578,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

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