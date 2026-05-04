Crescent Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $419.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $419.8 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

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