Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.8 million.

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