Coty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $408.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $408.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 35 cents per share.

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