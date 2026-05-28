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Costco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 28, 2026, 4:24 PM

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.19 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.91 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $70.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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