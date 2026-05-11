Consolidated Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported net…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported net income of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 24 cents per share.

The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

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