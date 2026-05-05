Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 91 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

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