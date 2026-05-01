Civeo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $172.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVEO

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